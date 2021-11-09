Travis Scott ‘Absolutely’ Should Have Called Off Show, According to Houston Fire Chief.

On Tuesday, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena stated that Travis Scott should have “definitely” stopped the Astroworld musical festival event on Friday that ended in the deaths of eight people.

Pena was questioned by Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s Today show if he feels Scott should have called off the performance “once he saw what was going on” during a recent interview.

“Absolutely,” Pena responded in response to the inquiry. We all have a role to play. Everyone at that event, from the artist on down, has a role.” “The artist has command of that crowd,” Pena continued, “and in my opinion, and this is my opinion right now because everything will be fleshed out throughout this investigation, but certainly, if he notices something that’s going on, he can certainly pause that performance, turn on the lights, and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to continue until this thing is resolved.” “The one person who can genuinely call for and receive a tactical stop when anything goes awry is that performer,” Pena said in a recent interview with The New York Times. They wield the bully pulpit, and they bear accountability for it.” A crowd of 50,000 people sought to go closer to the stage during Scott’s performance on Friday, resulting in fans being trampled and battling to breathe.

“The investigation into the event at #AstroworldFest continues highly active and is in its early stages,” the Houston Police Department said in a statement on Sunday. At this time, the department has no additional information to share.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been affected by this awful occurrence,” the statement said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner made his own statement on Monday, saying he met with Scott on Friday before the event and conveyed “concerns about public safety.”

“In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never witnessed a time when residents of all ages have faced more obstacles, including a global pandemic and social tension across the country,” Finner said in a statement. “I requested Travis Scott and his staff to collaborate with HPD for all weekend events and to keep his team’s social media strategy in mind. This is a condensed version of the information.