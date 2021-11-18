Travis McMichael is a character in the film Travis McMichael ‘Arm Up,’ I wrote on vigilantism before the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

During his cross-examination on Thursday, Travis McMichael, one of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, admitted to making articles allegedly advocating vigilantism.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski brought up a Facebook post credited to his account when interrogating the suspect, according to Raw Story. Criminals who intended to conduct crimes in his neighborhood were “playing with fire,” according to the message. She also showed the defendant a response he made in 2019 to a post regarding committed crimes in which he simply stated, “Arm up.” Dunikoski’s final social media post to McMichael was a Facebook discussion between him and an acquaintance, whose name The Washington Newsday will not reveal. A friend expressed an interest in doing so “McMichael said, “That’s fine. Make examples of robbers.” I hope you’re able to catch the vermin.” He had also added to the conversation by saying that his father, Gregory, who is also on trial for Arbery’s death, was “the same” as his friend’s father; the friend had told him that her father was “slap crazy, old as dirt, and doesn’t care about going to jail,” according to Dunikoski, implying that the context of the messages appeared to say that the older McMichael would commit vigilante justice if necessary. During the talk, Travis stated that he was “starting to feel the same.” He admitted that he did compose the Facebook posts and messages revealed by Dunikoski in response to the evidence.

On the second day of interrogating the younger McMichael, the discovery occurred. Arbery did not appear to threaten him or reveal a weapon as he raised a shotgun toward the man, according to him.

“Did he just bolt?” McMichael was questioned by Dunikoski.

He said, “Yes, he was simply running.”

When asked if he had ever parked his car close to strangers in his neighborhood, he said no.

The prosecutor responded, “You realize that no one has to talk to anyone they don’t want to talk to, right?”

The McMichaels and their neighbor William Bryan allege they mistook Arbery for a thief, leading them on a chase around their Brunswick neighborhood before murdering him. Bryan captured video of the chase and following shooting, which was later made public. Arbery’s family and supporters have drawn parallels. This is a condensed version of the information.