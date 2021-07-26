Travel restrictions in the United States will remain in place, and citizens are advised to avoid trips to the United Kingdom.

According to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the US would continue COVID-19 travel restrictions for overseas travel because to rising infection rates caused by the extremely dangerous Delta form.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden indicated earlier in July that the White House was “in the process” of assessing when the United States could eliminate the travel restrictions that prevent Europeans from visiting the United States.

However, rather than enabling international travel to the United States, the administration chose to focus on reducing growing instances in the country, according to the official.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Due to an increase in cases in the United Kingdom, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans not to travel there this past Monday.

Most of continental Europe has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated Americans, though the United Kingdom still requires quarantines for most visitors arriving from the United States. Airlines, on the other hand, claim that the lack of two-way travel is limiting the number of flights and seats they can sell.

However, the rise and spread of COVID-19 variations in Europe, particularly the Delta form, which is now growing in the United States, has forced the Biden administration to tread carefully when it comes to promoting transatlantic travel.

Updated at 11:18 a.m. on 7/26/21: This story has been updated with new information.