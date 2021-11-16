‘Tragically,’ an unvaccinated pregnant woman dies of COVID after her baby is born prematurely.

After developing COVID-19 while pregnant, a 26-year-old woman died after a two-month stay in the intensive care unit.

According to La Stampa, an Italian daily, Antonietta Delli Santi caught COVID-19 while she was around six months pregnant and went into the ICU at a Naples, Italy, hospital at the end of August. Her baby was born prematurely, but her daughter died a few days later, and her mother died the next day.

Her death, according to Luciano Trivelli, mayor of Montano Antilia, was a “tragic event” that “should never have arrived.” According to the Italian publication Il Fatto Quotidiano, the 26-year-old leaves behind a small son and a spouse with whom she managed a pizzeria.

“A kid who will never see his father again, a husband who will never see his beloved wife again, mother Carmelina and father Giovanni who will never see their beloved daughter again, and all of us who will never see your sweet smile again In this even more dreary November evening, Antonietta has embarked on a journey to paradise, where she will meet other angels “Della Santi was a close friend of Trivelli’s during her time in Montano Antilia, according to a statement.

Pregnant women are more likely than non-pregnant women to suffer serious sickness from COVID-19 and require a ventilator. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they’re also more likely to give birth prematurely than pregnant women who don’t have COVID-19 (CDC).

According to the CDC, around 11% of 32,000 pregnant women who contracted COVID-19 delivered birth prematurely. The majority of the infections, which lasted until October 8, were found to be positive in the third trimester.

Pregnant women and women who are planning a pregnancy should get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. Professor Giuseppe Servillo, chief of anesthesia and intensive care at the University Hospital Federico II in Naples, where Delli Santi was treated, offers the same recommendation.

He told the Italian news agency Adnkronos that pregnant women must be vaccinated. “The negative effects of COVID can be amplified during pregnancy.” Pregnant women who get vaccinated can help convey antibodies to their unborn offspring, in addition to protecting the mother from COVID-19, according to many studies. They also discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.