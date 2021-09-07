Traffic comes to a halt as a black bear strolls across a Tennessee highway.

People hurried to get out of the way of a black bear sauntering across a Tennessee roadway, bringing traffic to a halt.

Tourists and locals alike were taken away when the carnivore emerged out of nowhere on Parkway, Gatlinburg’s main thoroughfare bordered by shops and restaurants.

The bear arrived from a sideroad and wandered into the street without hesitation, bringing both lanes of traffic to a halt.

Crowds preparing to cross the bear’s path came to a complete halt and turned around, with some fleeing in the opposite direction.

A man can be heard off-camera in the background of the video, which was uploaded last week, advising unwary pedestrians, “Don’t, don’t!” “Take a step back, take a step back.”

The black bear strolls across the street, slipping between the railings, and on past a Chinese restaurant and a winery.

A local homeowner captured the astonishing sighting on film and posted it to their TikTok account @BurgBearWatch. They simply added the following captions to the viral film, which you can view here: “I was just trying to get to lunch on foot.”

They shared more about the bear in the comments area, including its name. “His name is Clyde, and he’s been to town 16 times this summer, according to reports. They said, “He’s a regular.”

@burgbearwatch

#gatlinburg#gatlinburgtennessee #blackbear #bear #easttennessee #tennessee #thicc #UltaBeautyatTarget #SmartfoodClub BurgBearWatch is a website dedicated to keeping track of bears in the Burg.

They also discussed why Clyde was in town, saying, “It’s also happening because winter is approaching and they’re all looking for food.”

Their page is devoted to “tracking the biggest and greatest bears in Gatlinburg, Tennessee,” and this video is by far their most popular, with over seven million views.

They’ve since re-uploaded it with several songs dubbed on top, including Vanessa’s Carlton’s A Thousand Miles, with this version, which was published on Monday, receiving three million views.

The song choice was a hit with fans, with the Sacramento History Museum’s verified TikTok account adding, “Perfect song choice.”

People joked about the bear, with Esesalo stating, “He’s only trying to go to the store to acquire his bear essentials.”

