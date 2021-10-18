Toyota plans to build a $1.29 billion battery factory in the United States, employing 1,750 people.

According to the Associated Press, Toyota announced plans Monday to invest $1.29 billion in a factory in the United States to develop batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.

While the location of the factory has not been revealed, the business has stated that it will eventually employ 1,750 people and begin battery production in 2025, with plans to expand through 2031.

The $1.29 billion for the new battery plant is part of a $3.4 billion investment in vehicle batteries by Toyota in the United States over the next decade. Toyota did not specify how the remaining monies will be used, but according to the Associated Press, at least some of the $2.1 billion will be invested in a new battery manufacturing.

Toyota is one of a few firms that revealed plans to establish new factories or raise funding as they prepare to switch from gas-powered to electric automobiles on Monday.

“We’re all trying to figure out how customers will adopt electric vehicles,” Chris Reynolds, Toyota North America’s top administrative officer, told the Associated Press. “We don’t know for sure,” says the narrator, “but we must be prepared.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The developments follow Ford and General Motors’ prior intentions to build five battery plants in the United States in preparation of the transition to electric power.

According to LMC Automotive, just approximately 4.8 percent of the nearly 80 million new vehicles sold globally run purely on electricity.

However, according to Alix Partners, that percentage will climb to 11% in 2025 and 24% in 2030. When plug-in gas-electric hybrids, which can travel short distances entirely on electricity, are factored in, the percentage jumps to 28% in ten years.

Simultaneously, Alix Partners forecasts a drop in global gas and diesel car sales from 89 percent now to roughly 39 percent by 2030. Gas-electric hybrids, which run on both gasoline and electricity at the same time, are expected to increase from 7% today to 33% by 2030.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, and LG Energy Solution said on Monday that they plan to develop a battery production plant to help the automaker reach its goal of 40 percent electric vehicle sales in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.