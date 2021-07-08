Toyota is being targeted by the Lincoln Project for donating to “seditious politicians.”

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project published a new ad attacking Toyota for giving money to Republican politicians who voted to reject the 2020 presidential election results.

In a tweet accompanying the video, the Lincoln Project, a conservative PAC that has been harshly critical of former President Donald Trump, wrote, “Toyota vehicles offer safety detection systems, smartphone integration, and more white nationalism than you might’ve thought.”

“America’s free market, democratic system has been wonderful for corporations like Toyota for a long time,” a narrator says as the film begins. So, why would Toyota back politicians who seek to destroy a system that has benefited them so much?”

“Toyota has contributed more money to seditious legislators who voted to reject the 2020 election results than any other company,” the narrator stated. “Toyota is the king of finding ways to monetarily reward the party that brought our country to its knees on January 6th. Aiding in the funding of a movement that aimed to sway American customers’ votes, not to mention Toyota’s own employees.”

As the film comes to a close, it encourages Americans to call Toyota’s headquarters and ask them to reconsider their charitable giving.

The ad against Toyota comes after it was revealed that the Japanese carmaker donated more money than any other company in 2020 to legislators who voted against the presidential election’s vote certification.

Toyota donated $55,000 to 37 Republican legislators who questioned the presidential election results, according to an Axios report. Following the presidential election results, former President Donald Trump and a number of Republican politicians claimed massive voter fraud.

Despite officials like Trump’s Attorney General William Barr claiming there was no proof of widespread voting fraud, 147 Republican lawmakers voted to reverse the election results.

A Toyota spokesman, according to Axios, defended the payments, saying, "We do not feel it is acceptable to criticize members of Congress purely based on their votes on the."