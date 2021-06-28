Toyota is being boycotted after the company defended donations to election objectors.

Following allegations that Toyota defended its donations to Republicans who objected to the 2020 election being certified, the firm is facing boycott calls.

According to records from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Toyota gave $55,000 to 37 Republican objectors this year (CREW). The carmaker contributed more than twice as much as the second company on the list, Cubic Corp., a defense contractor located in San Diego.

Toyota defended the payments, according to Axios, with a representative saying, “We do not believe it is acceptable to assess members of Congress purely based on their votes on electoral certification.”

“We opted not to give to some members based on our comprehensive review since their remarks and actions undermine the validity of our elections and institutions.”

Several prominent voices on social media have called for a boycott of Toyota as a result of the news.

“NEVER buy a Toyota automobile,” warned influencer Rob Gill. Toyota is an anti-democratic company. Retweet.

“Don’t forget that Lexus is also a Toyota brand! If you have a moment, call your local Toyota dealer and explain WHY you will never buy another Toyota. If dealers are under strain, Toyota will be under pressure as well. #ToyotaHatesDemocracy”

“Boycott Toyota,” stated consultant Tom Watson, “the firm is pro-fascist,” while actor Jon Cryer remarked, “Hey Toyota.” This is a disgrace.”

Martina Navratilova, a tennis champion, liked a CREW post that stated, “If you buy a Toyota, you’re subsidizing the politicians who sought to overturn the election,” and added, “I sure won’t be… shame on Toyota for this.”

“Toyota is deliberately undermining democracy in the United States,” stated political scientist Norman Ornstein. “I briefly contemplated the Toyota Sedition, but settled on the Kia Sorento,” journalist Kara Swisher stated. There will be 100 percent less insurgency with more USB ports.”

“I’m in the process of researching my next car right now, and it sure as hell isn’t going to fall under the Toyota brand,” activist Charlotte Clymer said, while activist Qasim Rashid said, “What a coincidence Toyota, I do not believe it is appropriate to buy cars from companies that fund politicians who try to overthrow our Democracy.”

“For our next minivan, my wifey and I are debating between Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. Let’s go somewhere that isn’t named Toyota.”

Finally, writer Dan Gillmor stated, “I have made no purchases.” This is a condensed version of the information.