Toyota defends donations to 37 Republicans who voted against the 2020 election being certified.

Toyota has justified its contributions to Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying the presidential election results for 2020.

Toyota donated the most money of any firm in 2021 to politicians who disagreed to the election outcome in November 2020, which was proclaimed for President Joe Biden, according to Axios.

Following the election, former President Donald Trump and other Republican members of Congress made baseless charges of widespread voter fraud, while 147 lawmakers voted against certifying the election results on January 6.

On January 20, the votes were certified, and Biden was sworn in as president, despite calls from certain members of Congress for action against politicians who attempted to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified.

According to Axios, who acquired the data from the monitoring group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, Toyota has paid $55,000 to 37 Republicans who objected to the results being certified, which is almost a quarter of those who voted against it in January.

According to the data, Toyota donated about twice as much as any other firm, and to nearly five times as many candidates as the second largest organization, public transportation company Cubic Corporation, which gave to only eight.

In a statement to Axios on Sunday, the automaker justified its donations, saying that “Toyota backs politicians that take a stand on issues that matter to the auto industry and the corporation.

“We do not believe that members of Congress should be judged merely on the basis of their votes on electoral certification.”

Toyota, on the other hand, emphasized that “based on our careful review, we decided against providing to some members who, through their remarks and actions, threaten the legitimacy of our elections and institutions,” but did not specify what it meant by that.

Toyota was trending on Twitter on Sunday evening as a result of the news, with novelist and former Democratic congressional candidate Qasim Rashid tweeting that he would not be purchasing his next vehicle from the manufacturer.

“Wow, @Toyota, what a coincidence!” He tweeted, “I do not believe it is appropriate to buy cars from companies who sponsor politicians that attempt to subvert our democracy.” “Wifey and I are debating whether to buy a Toyota, Honda, or Nissan. This is a condensed version of the information.