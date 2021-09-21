Toxic Cleaning Chemicals Endangering the Reproductive Health of Detained Immigrants: A Report.

Staff at a federal detention center in Glades County, Florida routinely subjected migrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to toxic chemicals that can have serious health consequences, including reproductive health issues.

The facility allegedly employed the cleaning agents Mint and Maxim Neutral while sanitizing portions of the center to purportedly prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the months-long investigation published in Scientific American. These chemicals have been shown to include quaternary ammonium compounds, which have been linked to cellular harm in studies.

Glades’ employees allegedly used the chemical in “packed” cells, spraying it into the air despite the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommendation that it be applied directly to surfaces only. In addition to abusing the spray, the investigation claims that employees refused to dilute at least one of the formulae, despite the fact that the compound’s manufacturers recommend it.

“They’ve sprayed when I’m sleeping at night,” Jean Cleophat, a Haitian man with asthma who has been jailed since late 2020, told Scientific American over the phone. “I’ll be sweating when I wake up. I’m having trouble breathing. “I’m dizzy.”

The facility’s specific misuse of these chemicals is punishable both criminally and civilly under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). In August, detainees teamed together with human rights organizations to file a lawsuit against the center for using the chemicals. After a similar filing in February of this year, this is the second lawsuit brought against Glades for comparable activities.

In addition to the disinfectant spray issue, the complaint claims that detainees have been exposed to “racist verbal abuse” by guards. Danielle Harris, a detainee, claimed that one officer called her disparaging names including “monkey,” “low life,” and “porky pig.” Others claim they have been constantly chastised because of their nation of origin. Guards have reportedly told them to “go back to your country” and “look like you climbed the wall to get here.”

The violence at the institution has allegedly gone beyond verbal squabbles at occasions.

A federal lawsuit was brought by seven women at the center, alleging sexual assault. Guards were said to have entered the shower quarters and watched the women bathe. According to the lawsuit, the facility’s single psychiatrist was fired. This is a condensed version of the information.