Tourists from Las Vegas were trapped for hours at a height of 550 feet on a broken ride.

Around 150 passengers were detained on a Las Vegas observation wheel for nearly two hours when it stopped rotating due to a technical fault.

On Friday, September 17, the event occurred at the High Roller Observation Wheel, which is said to be the largest in North America.

Several people have reported how it felt to be trapped in the attraction. Social media users shared photos and videos from inside the wheel cabins.

Rosa Martinez told KLAS, “I realized it was tilting because I was sitting down, and it started leaning forward, and I turned and looked [at my companion]and said, “I don’t think this is natural.”

“We were clinging on to the ledge, and I let go and went to the bottom,” Martinez’s companion Martha Tellez, who was caught with approximately 15 others, said.

“Half of them were freaking out, and the other half were drinking and having a fantastic time in there.”

Who do you think is stranded at the top of the High Roller? Simply push the button once more! pic.twitter.com/iTwznRQdfU

September 18, 2021 — Iván Gonzalez (@igonzalezisu)

@loveeemartha

Original sound by @tieranslade – loveeemartha

Everyone within the cabins was finally freed, according to a Caesar’s Entertainment representative.

“On Friday night, the High Roller Observation Wheel came to a halt in the middle of its spin due to a network connectivity issue impacting one of the cabins. Approximately 150 passengers were on board at the time, according to the statement, as reported by KSNV.

“Within 90 minutes, engineers had repaired the network issue, the wheel had started rotation, and all passengers had safely disembarked and received refunds.”

When the 250-meter (820-foot) high Ain Dubai opens in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai next month, the High Roller Observation Wheel will no longer be the world’s tallest ferris wheel.

According to CNN, the Ain Dubai is 82 meters higher than the High Roller observation wheel and will open on October 21 after a six-year development period.

The 11,200-ton structure, which will complete its cycle in roughly 38 minutes, was built to resist any probable earthquake in the country as well as major storms with gusts of up to. This is a condensed version of the information.