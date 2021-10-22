Tornadoes tear into Ohio and Pennsylvania, ripping off the roofs of homes.

On Thursday, several tornadoes struck Ohio, destroying one home in Wickliffe and ripping off its roof.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and the displaced occupants will stay with family members, according to municipal fire chief Jim Powers.

Powers went on to say that the destruction was a “extremely isolated” occurrence caused by a microburst or tornado. According to Cleveland 19 News, the rest of the town suffered minor damage, including as felled trees and power lines.

Yanko Vraearic, a neighbor, told the news source that he heard what sounded like bombs going off and characterized himself as “fortunate” because his home was only slightly damaged.

On Friday, the Cleveland National Weather Service (NWS) said it would send out survey teams to analyze the damage and determine how many tornadoes happened and how strong they were.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland claimed on Twitter that during a “sneaky, complex severe weather event” in Ohio yesterday, it issued a total of 11 tornado warnings, the most in a single day in the state since 2005.

Hundreds of people in various sections of the state were without electricity due to the weather.

Photos and video of the destruction in the area were also released on Twitter by the local weather service.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were no watches, warnings, or advisories in effect for Ohio as of 4 a.m. EDT on Friday, and the majority of the weather alerts in effect around the country seemed to be frost advisories or flood watches.

High Winds Warning

In Modoc County, California, and various counties in Oregon, a wind advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. PDT on Friday, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

In addition, a high wind warning for the Dixon Entrance to the Cape Decision Coastal Area and the Southern Inner Channels in Alaska is in effect until noon AKDT on Friday.

The warnings are subject to change, and you can find a complete list here.

On Thursday, tornado warnings were issued in many states, including Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

A roof in Hampton Township was blown off.