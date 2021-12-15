Tornadoes in Kentucky may have left mountains of waste that could be ‘harmful to human health.’

The pile of waste and debris left behind by the cluster of tornadoes that roared through Kentucky over the weekend could pose threats to residents and those working in the cleanup effort.

Governor Andy Beshear previously described the tornado debris as a “mountain of waste,” and drone footage showed dozens of homes and buildings that had been flattened as a result of the storm. Several tornadoes swept across Kentucky over the weekend, killing over 70 people and leaving scores more missing.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Dr. Erin Hayes, deputy director of the University of Kentucky Center for Appalachian Research in Environmental Sciences (CARES), said that the debris left behind contained a “combination of chemicals and particulates that could be harmful to human health.”

“There might be a lot of dust produced throughout the cleanup,” Hayes said, “and those dust particles would come from the makeup of the buildings, which could contain lead if they’re old structures, asbestos, and other hazardous compounds.” “As a result, people working on the site should exercise extreme caution and vigilance in order to protect themselves from airborne particulates.” Hayes also mentioned that asbestos and lead exposure could cause long-term health problems for individuals working on the cleanup.

Asbestos can enter the lungs, and lead is a recognized poison, according to Hayes. “As a result, we wish to stay away from them.” “Lead and asbestos are two well-known risks that are present in all ancient buildings,” Hayes added. “However, there are known dangers in houses, buildings, and manufacturing plants.” “Every single one of those substances is now available for exposure.” “Additional injuries and occasionally fatalities” are common “in the aftermath of a storm like this, as it relates to the cleanup,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter told The Washington Newsday on Tuesday. “In some regions, there are hazards that could lead to short- and long-term health difficulties,” Porter explained. “In some circumstances, there is debris that may contain spilled substances. We’ve seen it in some of the manufacturing plants that have been hit, where chemicals have come out along with it, posing a risk of exposure. This is a condensed version of the information.