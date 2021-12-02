Top military officials from the United States and China will meet to discuss the growing arms race.

According to a report released on Thursday, senior American and Chinese officials will meet digitally next month for much-needed high-level talks between the two military giants.

The Pentagon has been contemplating a proper arrangement for the debate, according to the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, after a consensus was reached during President Joe Biden’s November summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The conversations would most likely take place over the phone or by video conference, with early January dates being explored, according to the Post. On the American side, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will head the meeting.

The Defense Department will be seeking to connect Austin with Xu Qiliang and Wei Fenghe, according to the publication. The former is the deputy chair of President Xi’s Central Military Commission, while the latter is China’s defense minister.

Both leaders vowed to have open lines of communication at the three-and-a-half-hour Biden-Xi meeting, with Biden stressing that competition between the US and China should not “veer into conflict.” He’s admitted that the rivalry carries the potential of an unintentional military war.

As was the case during the Biden-Xi meetings, the recurring topic of Taiwan, and particularly stronger US support for its democratic government, is likely to be high on the agenda. Whatever happens with US-China relations, Taipei is certain that the US will continue to support it. Before and after the planned dialogue next month, the Taiwanese leadership is likely to be briefed.

The Pentagon claimed earlier this year that it was having problems communicating with China’s top military officers, including Xu. According to The Washington Post, Beijing believes Wei is a better match for Austin.

Senior Biden officials, notably White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, have raised alarm about Xi’s closest political and military advisers not being reachable. According to Campbell, China’s currently available senior diplomats are “nowhere close” to Xi’s inner circle. It was seen as a roadblock that might stymie Xi’s decision-making in foreign affairs, particularly military matters.

Controlling Arms

According to the Washington Post, progress on arms control is expected to be made, which comes at a critical moment when both countries look to be engaged in an arms race in conventional forces, hypersonics, and nuclear weapons.

