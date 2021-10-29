Top House Democrat Says He’s Not Sure the Democrats Will Retain Control of Congress in the 2022 Midterms.

Congressman Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, raised doubts that his party will be able to keep control of the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.

Clyburn, who represents South Carolina and is the House Majority Whip, expressed his concerns to the Charleston Jewish Federation in a virtual address on Wednesday evening. The top House Democrat expressed doubts about his party’s ability to keep control of Congress.

According to Jewish Insider, Clyburn stated, “We are not going to do what we need to do next year until we create enough intestinal fortitude to start operating a bit outside or beyond our comfort zones.” “We haven’t arrived yet. I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get there. Will we ever make it? That will have to wait and see.” “I believe we can. I’m not sure we’ll be able to, “He went on to say more. “‘Wherever there is a will, there is a way,’ my father used to say to me all the time. I’m not convinced Democrats have developed the desire to win in 2022 yet.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking Democrat in the legislative chamber, disagrees with the South Carolina representative’s comments. Pelosi, who represents California in Congress, voiced confidence last month that her party will keep control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I am confident that we will win in Congress. ‘Well, it’s not the good year in the off year,’ people say. However, I believe that any political assumptions are out of date “In early September, Pelosi told reporters. The top congresswoman dismissed predictions that her party would lose control of the House.

“We now live in a completely different world of communication and other things. And I believe that all of our members who made it through Trump being on the ballot this year will make it through next year because Trump will not be on the ballot “Pelosi was adamant.

Republican leaders have expressed optimism about their political prospects in 2022 on numerous occasions. Recent history has indicated that during the midterm elections of a president’s first term in office, the president’s party loses a significant number of House seats. Even a few defeats aren’t enough for Democrats to keep control of the House, which they do by a razor-thin margin. This is a condensed version of the information.