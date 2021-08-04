Top Democrats warn Biden against restarting student loans and evictions.

Top Democrats and left-leaning supporters are pleading with Vice President Joe Biden’s administration to delay the start of student loan payments and evictions for tens of millions of Americans, insisting that the president exercise his executive authority.

Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, and New York Representative Jamaal Bowman are urging President Joe Biden to prolong the federal government’s eviction moratorium and student loan standstill.

Last week, Schumer joined a chorus of student loan reformers in warning Vice President Joe Biden and Congress that the October 1 payment restart will be a “catastrophe” for many of the country’s 43 million borrowers. Omar and Bowman were among a number of politicians who mocked the White House for claiming they had the ability to prolong the eviction moratorium, which expired on Saturday.

In a Wednesday op-ed alongside Natalia Abrams, executive director of Student Debt Crisis, Schumer wrote, “Should payments resume on Oct. 1, millions of students, borrowers, and parents will be abruptly pulled back into repayment at the same time.” “Even those who live paycheck to paycheck or don’t have any paychecks.”

The Biden administration has refused to support an extension of student debt relief or an eviction moratorium, both of which were put in place when the coronavirus outbreak began. The eviction embargo imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was found unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in June, causing the White House to focus on distributing a record $1.5 billion in rental aid in that month alone.

Even three days after the eviction moratorium ended, the White House’s mainly passive position spurred a Capitol sit-in protest Saturday night and concerns among Democratic strategists that they would be rejected in the midterm elections if they failed to act on these measures.

“The White House claims it lacks the authority to prolong the eviction moratorium or to forgive student debt. But it hasn’t had any trouble carrying out airstrikes without congressional approval,” Bowman tweeted, echoing the urgent requests of a number of progressive senators, including Missouri’s Cori Bush and Washington’s Pramila Jayapal.

The moratorium on student loans expires in September, but TWO-THIRDS of debtors think it will be tough to resume payments.

A catastrophe is brewing, and @POTUS must eliminate student debt.