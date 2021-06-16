Tommy Tuberville is a co-sponsor of a bill that would eliminate federal funding for critical race theory education in schools.

Senator Tommy Tuberville is a co-sponsor of legislation that would cut off government funding for schools that teach critical race theory and “The 1619 Project.”

On Monday, the Alabama Republican joined six other conservative members of Congress in voting in favor of the so-called Saving American History Act.

The measure, according to Tuberville, will allow schools to “encourage open debate of ideas and impart vital ideals to our students.”

In a statement, Tuberville stated, “Education is the key to freedom when done well.” “By accelerating the adoption of the 1619 Project, our schools are dangerously near to solidifying current inequity rather than providing children with opportunities to overcome it. The government of the United States should not spend a single tax dollar to persuade children to despise their homeland.”

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas introduced the Saving American History Act for the first time in 2020. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Boozman of Arkansas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina are among the other cosponsors.

Critical race theory investigates the intersections of race and racism with culture, law, and politics. The “1619 Project,” a New York Times feature, tries to change people’s perspectives of American history by emphasizing the implications of slavery. The Pulitzer Prize for Commentary was awarded to the ongoing effort in 2020.

Critical race theory has gained traction in recent months as a result of a national reflection on racial issues. Republican lawmakers around the country, on the other hand, are fighting to have it removed from school curricula.

Florida became the latest state to outlaw critical race theory last week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said ahead of the vote that critical race theory would teach children that “the country is rotten and that our institutions are illegitimate.”

State attorneys general penned a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on May 20 asking him to reconsider an agency proposal to prioritize grant funding for schools that teach critical race theory.

Tuberville, a freshman congressman and former college football coach, said Alabama needs to follow the lead of other states and stop “The 1619 Project” and critical race theory from being taught in schools.

“We can’t teach our kids to hate this country,” Tuberville said during an appearance on Rick & Bubba, a radio. This is a brief summary.