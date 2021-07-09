Tomi Lahren joins the debate about COVID rules by making controversial Nazi comparisons.

During a debate about recent violent episodes at airports, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren compared flight attendants enforcing COVID mask laws to Nazis.

After former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appealed for Americans to “be polite to our flight attendants,” Lahren made the statements on Fox News’ Outnumbered.

McEnany also stated that airlines should “follow the science” and eliminate mask requirements, but they remain in place for the time being. Lahren chastised some flight attendants for being aggressive in enforcing mask-wearing regulations, but she didn’t give specific examples or suggest how airline employees should deal with those who refuse to comply.

“However, I will disagree with Kayleigh on this,” Lahren stated. I don’t say this very often, but there are a lot of good flight attendants out there.”

“However, some flight attendants take their role as mask police to absurd levels,” she continued.

“You’re right,” McEnany said.

“We’re becoming into air Nazis, and it’s ludicrous. They’re always becoming upset at you, and it’s right under your nose. It’s no surprise that folks are frustrated,” Lahren remarked.

Before calling for the mask mandate to be withdrawn, she noted that individuals must still conduct “decently” and that there is no reason for violence.

For implementing the airlines’ mask mandates, Tomi Lahren brands flight attendants “Nazis of the Air.” pic.twitter.com/3Zog6M1Hgq

July 8, 2021 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona)

Lahren is the latest critic of COVID limitations to draw parallels between the policy and Nazi Germany. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia’s 14th congressional district, apologized in June after receiving flak for comparing mask-wearing rules on the House floor to the Holocaust.

Greene shared a video of President Joe Biden’s idea to boost vaccines by “actually knocking on homes” on Tuesday. She slammed the notion, adding that people “don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations” – a reference to the Nazi SA’s iconic brown shirts (Sturmabteilung). The similarity was slammed by Jewish organizations.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, expressed similar displeasure with the White House’s vaccine approach on Thursday.

“Biden has dispatched his needle Nazis to Mesa County,” Boebert tweeted. The. This is a condensed version of the information.