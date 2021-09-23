Tom Felton, the actor who played Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films, collapsed during the Ryder Cup golf tournament.

Tom Felton, the actor who played Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films, fainted during a golf game on Thursday after an apparent medical episode.

On Thursday afternoon at the 18th hole, the 34-year-old actor most known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series was taken off the Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Felton was taking part in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match as part of the Europe squad. Alessandro Del Piero, former NBA players Toni Kuko and Sasha Vujai, former NHL winger Teemu Selänne, and actress Stephanie Szostak were among the other European tournament players.

Former hockey player Mike Eruzione, former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk, speedskater Dan Jansen, comedian Rob Riggle, surfing champion Kelly Slater, and WWE wrestler Mandy Rose were among the US team members.

Felton was placed on a cart and carried away for additional treatment after receiving rapid attention from tournament authorities. Concerned onlookers applauded the actor as he was driven away.

Although Felton looked to be conscious as he was brought away, there is no immediate update on his status. Felton’s representatives have yet to respond to the matter.

The celebrity match on Thursday is part of a week-long schedule of events for the 43rd Ryder Cup, a biennial golf game between European and American teams that begins this weekend. The competition is named after Samuel Ryder, an English industrialist who gave the trophy.

Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, was also recognized for his roles in The Flash and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He raised money for the Jed Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the emotional health of American teenagers and young adults, for his birthday.

Felton enjoys golf and has competed in a number of competitions throughout the years. In the last year, he’s been seen reuniting with fellow Harry Potter actor James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, for games.

During the coronavirus outbreak last year, Felton organized a virtual cast reunion for the Harry Potter series.

He was only 14 years old when the first picture was released, but his breakout part and the remaining seven films rocketed him to global prominence.

