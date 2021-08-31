Today’s Biden Speech: Time and Livestream for the President’s Address on Afghanistan

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden will speak to Americans about the conclusion of the country’s 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The last American jet left Afghanistan on Monday afternoon, ending America’s evacuation operation and officially ending the country’s longest conflict. Although Biden’s pullout strategy has received much criticism, the president is adamant that withdrawing troops was the correct thing to do and that the consequences, including the Taliban’s ascension to power, could not have been averted.

At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Biden will offer remarks regarding ending the war. The White House has put up a livestream on its YouTube page so that people may see the president deliver his remarks in real time. Given the significance of the event, it’s likely that most, if not all, major news networks will interrupt their regular programming to broadcast Biden’s address.

Part of the president’s statements are expected to provide light on his decision not to extend his stay in Afghanistan past August 31. According to a deal signed between outgoing President Donald Trump and the Taliban, America has until May 1 to leave the nation. When Biden took office, he extended the deadline until August 31 and refused to leave until every American and Afghan ally who wanted to leave had done so.

Biden said the decision to leave was a “unanimous recommendation” of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commanders on the ground before of his statements.

“In their opinion, ending our military mission was the best approach to protect the lives of our troops while still ensuring the possibility of civilian departures in the weeks and months ahead,” Biden added.

In total, 120,000 Americans, foreigners, and Afghans who supported America during the war were evacuated. The number of American citizens seeking to leave the nation has not been confirmed by the White House, although officials estimate that roughly 200 Americans remain.

Republicans tried to prevent Biden from withdrawing troops from Afghanistan until every American had been evacuated, but the bill died in committee due to Congress’s summer holiday. Members of Congress from the Republican Party have accused Biden of abdicating his presidency by departing. This is a condensed version of the information.