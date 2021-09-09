Today’s Biden Speech: Time and Live Stream for the President’s COVID-19 Address

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will unveil his new plan to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic, which is still causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations in the United States.

While immunizations can help prevent hospitalizations and fatalities, the extremely contagious Delta variety is still causing outbreaks across the United States, and hospitals are warning that they can’t handle the influx of patients.

At 5 p.m., Biden is set to make his remarks. On the White House’s YouTube account, his remarks will be streamed live.

Schools are one of the president’s primary priorities in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Educational institutions have battled to strike the correct balance between student and faculty safety and the requirement for in-person learning. Vaccinations for qualified faculty members and masks for everyone in the building have been mandatory at several institutions.

Officials in other states, such as Texas, Florida, and Arkansas, have stopped schools from enforcing such mandates. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting public schools from requiring students to wear masks or be vaccinated in order to participate in in-person instruction.

In Florida and Arkansas, a similar prohibition on mask regulations in schools was enacted, but it was overturned by judges. For Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who expressed sorrow over putting the act into law, the repeal of the prohibition was a welcome shift. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, on the other hand, has stayed firm in his determination to prohibit mandates.

DeSantis has promised to challenge a judge’s ruling that the governor lacks the authority to prohibit schools from enforcing mask laws. Judge John Cooper of Leon County Circuit Court, on the other hand, ruled against DeSantis, concluding that his first decision would be unlikely to be overturned on appeal.

Cooper’s decision was described by the Florida governor’s office as “unexpected,” and DeSantis’ communications director said the governor planned to file an emergency order to reinstate the stay, anticipating a swift decision by an appellate court.

If the stay is reinstated, the state will be free to continue to penalize districts that impose mask regulations.

DeSantis has attempted to imply that he is against mandates that do not allow parents to opt out. It is a breach of the Florida Parents Bill of Rights, according to him. This is a condensed version of the information.