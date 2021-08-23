To Survive a Barn Fire, a Racehorse Bucks Her Jockey and Gallops the Kentucky Highway.

There’s the Kentucky Derby, and then there’s the crazy Kentucky highway dash that Bold and Bossy, a 2-year-old filly, completed this weekend. She tossed her jockey during a race in Kentucky on Saturday, then bolted off the track for a 30-minute gallop down a highway and an interstate before being herded into a stable overnight.

The barn then caught fire, leaving Bold and Bossy with burns to her neck and other portions of her body.

She is now on the mend.

The horse’s owner, Michael Ann Ewing, claimed, “By the grace of God, she was not hit.” “Thank God she was not seriously harmed or murdered as a result of her actions.”

After the trot along U.S. 41 and Interstate-69, Bold and Bossy was tracked down and given 30 liters of liquids to help her rehydrate. This area is close south of one of the numerous Ohio River bends that create the Kentucky-Indiana state line.

According to Kelsey Wallace, one of the trainers, the horse’s first race was at Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, which is three hours away from her training facility. She tossed jockey Miguel Mena during the race and escaped across a levee, galloping beside traffic on I-69.

After her brave and bossy jaunt, it took a posse of trainers, police, the local sheriff’s department, and other horse aficionados to bring Bold and Bossy to a halt.

Ewing described the racing community as “amazing.” “As soon as she ran, the staff, trainers, and assistants — people I didn’t even know — got in their vehicles or golf carts and launched a major search for her.”

Bold and Bossy, who was wearing blinkers and could only see straight ahead of her, became fatigued and surrendered to the chasers. A local training facility permitted the horse to spend the night in a barn so she could relax and avoid further trauma for the day.

However, it is when the fire began.

“Kelsey was unprepared to remain overnight, but she stated she thought it would be preferable to leave Bossy there overnight to settle her before giving her more medicines and returning her,” Ewing said. “Until later in the evening, she sat with her and. This is a condensed version of the information.