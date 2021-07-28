To settle the lawsuit, Remington has offered $3.7 million to each of the nine families of Sandy Hook victims.

According to the Associated Press, gun manufacturer Remington offered $3.7 million to nine relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims who launched a lawsuit against the business. The bids, which totaled roughly $33 million, were submitted in Connecticut’s Waterbury Superior Court late Tuesday.

Then, in December 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza used a Bushmaster AR-15-style weapon to murder his mother, 20 first-graders, six teachers, and himself, according to the Associated Press. Remington shouldn’t have been selling a firearm of that caliber to the general public, according to the lawsuit, and the business promoted the pistol to young, at-risk guys.

According to the Associated Press, the families who brought the case claimed their goal was to avoid future mass shootings. The family’ lawyers say they are considering the settlement offer.

In the years since the shooting, Remington, America’s oldest gunmaker, has filed for bankruptcy twice. According to the Associated Press, the firm originally filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 after facing financial difficulties as a result of several litigation and limited retail sales of its guns.

According to the Associated Press, it left bankruptcy protection in the same year and subsequently filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama in July 2020. Remington listed assets and liabilities worth between $100 million and $500 million, as well as 1,000 to 5,000 creditors, in the statement.

Families of the Sandy Hook victims were also allowed access to the gunman’s computer in 2020, according to the Associated Press, so they could look for any evidence that guns were advertised to him.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

James Rotondo, a Hartford lawyer who represents Remington, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan was killed in the incident, said Wednesday that the families should discuss the settlement offers with their lawyers and declined additional comment.

The settlements were provided by two of Remington’s insurers, according to Joshua Koskoff, a counsel for the families.

“Ironshore and James River deserve credit for finally recognizing that encouraging civilians to use AR-15s as weapons of war is unjustifiable. It is unprofitable to ensure this type of behavior. This is a condensed version of the information.