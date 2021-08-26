To save its life, a veterinarian manually ‘deflates’ a bloated cow filled with noxious gas.

To save the life of a bloated cow that was loaded with noxious gas, a veterinarian manually deflated it.

Blake, who describes himself as a cow, cat, and dog veterinarian, posted a video to TikTok demonstrating the unusual process, which you can see below.

Blake, who goes by the handle @achinforblakin, posted the video earlier this month, and it has now received 36 million views and been reposted all over Reddit.

“Free gas bloat in a steer,” he captioned the video. It clearly depicts the bulging side of the 450-pound cow.

The specialist puts a device that looks like a valve into the side, and when the cow deflates, the audible hiss of gas escaping from the stomach can be clearly heard.

“Here’s a steer that’s rather bloated,” Blake adds in the voice-over. Bloat is caused by free gas gathering in the rumen and being unable to escape, so we placed a trocar in, which you can see he punched in. The skin was blocked, so the steer isn’t aware of anything. The steer will feel a lot better if you let all the gas out.”

After the video went viral, Blake made four more movies detailing the anatomy of cattle, including the rumen, one of their stomach’s four chambers, and why it’s so necessary to deflate cows.

“The question I received a lot of was what happens if we don’t do anything,” he stated in a separate tape. They die, to put it succinctly. Asphyxiation is the most common cause of death. You can see how the rumen can press up on the diaphragm, and as the rumen expands, the diaphragm becomes increasingly squeezed, to the point where the lungs can no longer take in air.”

And he corroborated what many people in the comments said: the gas has a foul stench.

“It does not smell horrible to me, but it may be unpleasant to others. Because this is a fermentative process caused by an animal that has chewed grass. This is a condensed version of the information.