To save her toddler, a New Jersey mother jumped into a 7-foot manhole.

According to various stories, a mother in New Jersey leaped into a seven-foot manhole to save her toddler. Neither of them were seriously hurt, but they were both sent to a neighboring hospital to be checked for sewage water intake.

The manhole cover may have popped off due to poor weather, according to ABC affiliate station WABC.

According to Fox 35 News, the incident occurred at Kawameeh Park in Union Township on Thursday morning. The mother, whose identity has not been revealed, “lost sight” of her son at 10:45 a.m. When she arrived at the manhole’s opening, she discovered that he had fallen in and was “sinking” in two feet of water.

According to the publication, the mother called 911 and then went down the seven-foot manhole to save her son.

Fortunately, she caught her son before he was swept into a tunnel that was too small for him to enter, according to WABC. Before aid arrived, she also managed to pull herself and her kid out of the manhole.

Union Fire Department firefighter Anthony Schmidtberg told the source, “I think when your child is in a situation like that, you’ll do anything possible to save them.” “It was even more incredible that she was able to pull them both out because there was no access ladder. She must have clung to the brink and leapt to safety.”

According to WABC, Hurricane Ida’s floods may have blown the manhole cover off.

According to NJ.com, portions of New Jersey were under flash flood warnings yesterday due to a mix of heavy rain and weak drainage systems. According to the site, several places are still wet from Hurricane Ida, making them more prone to flooding during storms. Residents should be aware of manholes whether it is raining or not, as some may be lacking covers owing to recent storms.

Manhole covers can, of course, be blown off anywhere there is flooding, not only in New Jersey.

In August, flooding in Menasha, Wisconsin, forced a manhole cover to fly open, according to this website.

The event was caught on video wobbling before popping off and “emitting a geyser-like blast of water.”

According to WABC, Schmidtberg stated, “You just have to be careful, watch where you walk.” This is a condensed version of the information.