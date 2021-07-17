To put her faith to the test, a woman lets God take the wheel and crashes her car into her house.

After reportedly “God taking the wheel” of her automobile and causing a high-speed crash last month, an Ohio woman is facing multiple charges.

According to a police report, the woman purposefully ran a red light, causing a crash near the intersection of Richmond Road and Shaker Boulevard in Beachwood on the night of June 15.

Officers from the Beachwood Police Department responded at the site in the 2900 block of Richmond Road shortly after midnight on June 16 to find multiple electrical lines, a utility pole, and a house had been brought down.

According to local media, no one was hurt inside the house.

According to the police report, a 31-year-old woman approached authorities at the site and claimed them she was the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Her 11-year-old daughter was also in the front passenger seat at the time, she added.

Traffic cameras showed the woman’s vehicle going south on Richmond Road at almost 100 miles per hour, according to WJW. Her vehicle was seen rushing past a red light at the intersection with Shaker Boulevard, according to the film.

After running through the red light, her automobile collided with another car and spun out of control, hitting a utility post, another car, and finally the house. According to the station, the driver of the other vehicle manned to avoid being harmed.

According to the police report, the woman stated that she was driving at high speeds and past red lights to “test her faith” in God.

She also revealed that she had recently lost her job and was going through a terrible period.

According to the police report, she indicated she opted to “let go and let God take the wheel.” It went on to say that the woman thought she had done the right thing.

She and her kid were both transported to the hospital for testing.

According to the station, officers did not notice any signs that the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she was in the hospital.

She was detained and is charged with criminal assault, endangering a kid, careless operation, and driving while license is suspended.

The incident is still being investigated. The Beachwood Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.