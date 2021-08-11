To prove COVID isn’t a big deal, a woman walks around a grocery store licking items.

During the emergence of the extremely contagious Delta version of COVID, a woman went viral on social media after posting a video to Instagram of herself tasting many things in a store.

According to Metro, Jodie Meschuk, a Colorado blogger and author who has stated that autism is “reversible,” shared the video to indicate that COVID “isn’t a huge concern.”

Meschuk is seen licking her trolley, door handles, and bags inside the supermarket in the video, which was shared on social media by numerous other people after it was erased.

She encouraged her followers to “be free,” and captioned the video with phrases like “Germs enhance your immune system” and “Exposure to germs builds defenses against asthma and allergies.”

Meschuk had 18,000 Instagram followers when she posted the video, according to London-based radio station LBC, but the blogger verified to This website that she has since locked her account owing to “many threats and angry remarks.”

