To match a fan’s tattooed typo fail, the band changed the song’s name.

A band decided to change the name of one of their songs to match an uncomfortable misspelling on a fan’s tattoo.

Clancy, a waterparks fan, got a series of tattoos honoring the three-piece, including two song titles and a lyric beneath a sketch of frontman Awsten Knight.

Clancy, 20, said on her Twitter account, @clancybitch, about her new tattoos: “New tattoos in Parx! As well as a small touch-up!” However, upon closer investigation, she noticed the artist had made a major blunder.

Clancy had intended for a tattoo of one of their songs, “See You In The Future,” to be permanent, but the tattooist had added a rogue “in.” “See You In The Future,” instead, was the title. “You guys, my artist wrote, ‘See you in the future!'” As she tagged Knight in the post, Clancy captioned a photo of the pattern on her arm.

Knight, who lives in L.A., noticed the tweet and responded, “Waterparks Please It’s Not Too Late to Change the Song Title.”

Clancy’s post was also reacted to by the official Waterparks Twitter page, which first stated: “My mouth is stuck open.”

I SAW YOUR TATTOO AND DECIDED THE LEAST WE COULD DO FOR YOU IS CHANGE THE SONG TITLE https://t.co/7LiDv9KEjz https://t.co/4qDnA3mGHJ November 3, 2021 — DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) Knight responded to Clancy with another tweet last week, saying, “Hey I seen your tattoo and felt the least we can do is change the song title for u.” The song is now listed on Spotify as “See You In In The Future,” according to Knight, who confirmed to Clancy that their misspelled tattoo now matched the song.

Clancy discussed getting the mistake covered up before the title was updated.

She addressed the gaffe in a series of tweets, saying: "I was having a hard time determining what to do with it and wasn't happy with any of the cover-up ideas I came up with when they altered it the next day. I'm overjoyed and flattered, and it'll be a fantastic story to share!" I'm sitting here thinking about how my name was altered due to my tattoo… but I've decided to keep it." She expressed her gratitude to the band for changing the name, saying: "I'm in tears right now! Thank.