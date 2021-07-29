To give his dog a better life, a man loses 195 pounds in a year.

A man has used TikTok to show off his dramatic weight loss, citing his dog as one of his key motivators.

Jarred, also known on the app as Jaycrushesit, posted a video of himself standing in his garage wearing a blue T-shirt and beige shorts, which can be seen here.

At 480 pounds, he is morbidly obese, and the text overlaid on the video asks, “What is the nicest thing about shedding 195 pounds in the last year?”

The camera then switches to him looking healthy and standing in a garden, still dressed in the same suit that now engulfs him due to his dramatic weight loss.

Following that, we see his Golden Retriever dog on a leash looking out over a lake surrounded by mountainous terrain, with the text responding to his question: “Being able to give her the life she deserves.”

The video, which was posted to TikTok on July 27, then zooms up on the lovely dog’s face, with the words “She is my biggest fan” written underneath.

– Nira – I’m really proud of you.

The motivational video has received over 1 million likes and has been seen over 3.7 million times.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to leave encouraging thoughts.

“My father was 280lbs when he was admitted to the ICU because of Covid,” one TikTok user, Rixie, commented. He’s been there for two months and has shed 120 pounds.”

Patrick Ruddy685, for example, remarked, “This was absolutely a highlight of my day.” More people like you, sir, are needed.”

“Keep up the good work, man, life is beautiful,” RichardShots typed.

“Most of us wouldn’t even know where to begin, let alone have the motivation…” said Loost.

“Losing weight for your dog’s (child’s) quality of life is the BEST reason to get healthy,” Shanwow added. We’re incredibly proud of you, man.”

“Not just her, but over 600k [at the time of writing]of us are proud of you too dude, keep up the excellent work,” King of Shrimps exclaimed.

“Brings a tear, makes those memories and your own gym milestones even more special,” Gretter22 said. Continue on. This is a condensed version of the information.