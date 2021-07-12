To get some fresh air, a passenger opens the plane’s emergency exit door.

Aman who was forced to stay onboard a plane with broken air conditioning opened the emergency exit hatch in order to let some fresh air in, according to reports.

On July 11, the event occurred at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia’s capital.

According to Mash, the trip from Moscow to Antalya, Turkey, was considerably delayed, with the plane’s air conditioning failing to function as it waited on the runway.

Passengers were forced to stay on the plane for around two hours. Passengers can be seen fanning themselves inside the plane in videos obtained by 360TV, while temperatures in Moscow reached approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

Passenger Opens Plane’s Emergency Exit Door To Get Fresh Air

It is reported that some passengers even fainted as a result of the heat inside the aircraft.

Eventually one man, identified by Channel 5 as 42-year-old Vladimir Kuznetsov, cried out “I will not wait” and opened the plane’s emergency exit in order to let in some fresh air.

The plane’s inflatable emergency ladder is seen on the runway’s tarmac after being deployed when Kuznetsov allegedly opened the door, according to video from the site.

The plane was replaced as a result of the event, and the passengers’ travel was delayed for a few more hours.

After reportedly activating the emergency hatch, Kuznetsov, a lecturer at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, faces a fine from Rossiya Airlines.

We reached out to Rossiya Airlines for comment.

In June, a man tried to breach a plane’s cockpit before opening one of the plane’s doors and jumping down the emergency slide at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a male passenger on a United Express flight bound for Salt Lake City got out of his seat as the plane was taxiing on the runway about 7 p.m. on June 25 and began hammering on the cockpit door.

He was eventually detained and taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

An air traffic control audio recording captured the pilots discussing the incident.

The pilots were heard discussing the event on an air traffic control audio tape.

“Charlie 4 Charlie, would you please call law enforcement because we are gonna head back to the gate…Looks like they may have blown one of our slides on the right side as well. We might have had a passenger that was a threat level jump out of the aircraft,” the pilot told the control tower at LAX.