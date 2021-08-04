To enter over 300 San Francisco bars, you must have a COVID vaccine or a negative test.

According to the Associated Press, the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, a group of roughly 300 clubs, has decided to require confirmation of COVID-19 immunization or a negative test in order to enter.

According to Kathryn Kulczyk, a general manager at The Alembic, “probably 80 to 85 percent of the time individuals are quite obedient and more than ready to produce proof, really excited, and feel very secure and safe in our space.”

Not every bar, though, is following in their footsteps. The Haight Street Bar Murio’s owner, Nick Cortez, told ABC that the bar will not require proof of vaccination unless it is necessary by law. He cited personal liberties and the ability of patrons to drink if they don’t wear a mask and aren’t vaccinated.

Employers are losing patience with personnel who have not been immunized.

Most employers used information campaigns, bonuses, and other incentives for months to urge their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, an increasing number of companies are enacting policies to make it more difficult for employees to decline vaccinations, ranging from outright requirements to requiring unvaccinated workers to undergo frequent testing.

The federal government, the state governments of California and New York, internet behemoths Google and Facebook, Walt Disney Co., and the National Football League are among the employers tightening their belts. Vaccines are now required in several hospitals, universities, restaurants, pubs, and other places of amusement.

However, many of the millions of unvaccinated Americans are unlikely to be affected by the new regulations.

Many of the businesses that require vaccinations have predominantly office workers who are mostly vaccinated and are hesitant to work with individuals who aren’t.

Major enterprises that rely on low-wage blue-collar workers, such as food manufacturers, warehouses, supermarkets, and other retail chains, on the other hand, are avoiding mandates for fear of driving away staff and increasing labor shortages.

Tyson Foods, for example, reported that more than half of its U.S. workforce—56,000 employees—has received vaccinations following more than 100 immunization sessions held since February. However, the firm stated that it had no plans to enforce a mandate to reach the remaining half of the population.

Walmart and Amazon, the two largest private companies in the country, have similarly declined to force its hourly workers to get.