To ‘engage’ with the community, the police department uses an ice cream truck.

The Delray Beach Police Department debuted their newest vehicle, an ice cream truck, on July 15. The truck will visit areas throughout the Florida town in an attempt to “develop relationships and engage with children and adults,” according to a statement on the department’s official Facebook page.

In a Facebook video, Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims said an ice cream truck was something he’d been “contemplating for quite some time.”

“Our goal is to find new and creative methods to engage our community,” Sims added. “We must continue to look for ways to break down the unseen barriers that exist in our communities on a regular basis.”

Ice cream truck music, according to Sims, delights both youngsters and adults, making the vehicle a perfect place for people to connect.

“Hopefully, when the music starts playing, we’ll have kids running out their doors asking for ice cream,” he said.

Everyone in the community will be able to enjoy free ice cream, but perhaps most significantly for Sims, they will be able to engage in free conversation. Sims believes that people will not only ask their cops questions, but also connect with them on a more personal way. He believes that chatting to policemen about everyday issues like school or sports will assist citizens and the police officers who serve them develop a stronger sense of understanding.

“We [police officers]have some of the same issues that they [civilians]do, and we have some of the same issues that they do…

Why not gather children to discuss them? You never know, you might get an answer or a query to your concerns or issues,” he concluded.

On July 18, National Ice Cream Day, the department announced that they had taken their new truck on a test drive in a separate post. Officers are seen interacting with youngsters and their parents in what looks to be a local park in photos. The kids were overjoyed when they got their complimentary ice cream.

The Delray Beach Police Department isn't the first law enforcement agency to use an ice cream truck to strengthen neighborhood ties. Boston.com reported in 2016 that the Boston Police Department.