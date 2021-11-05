To encourage vaccinations, Alabama County hosts a TikTok contest with prizes.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is holding a contest to urge residents to get vaccinated.

“Let’s Kick COVID Together” is a social media initiative that encourages residents to create a TikTok video promoting the vaccine and safety precautions.

To be entered in the competition, TikTok viewers must tag @jeffcodedepthealth in the video’s caption. It runs through December 3.

Winners will be notified twice a month and will receive “swag gear” as well as football tickets to games such as the Iron Bowl.

“Through this competition, locals will be able to shape the narrative surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Social media is an excellent tool for influencing and engaging populations. At JCDH, we believe it is critical to raise awareness about the necessity of receiving the vaccine. As COVID-19 cases rise, we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as possible so that Jefferson County can be safer,” said Dr. Mark E. Wilson, Jefferson County’s health officer, to ABC3340.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH), Jefferson County inhabitants are fully vaccinated at a rate of 47 percent, which is somewhat higher than the state’s overall average. Alabama is one of the least immunized states in the United States.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 2,095,828 persons have been double-vaccinated in Alabama.

Alabama lawmakers just passed a bill aimed at preventing employers from terminating employees who refuse the immunization based on religious or medical grounds.

Companies with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated or tested regularly, according to President Joe Biden’s current order. Federal employees must be vaccinated by November 22 without the option of testing, and federal contractors must be vaccinated by January 4, 2022. The governor of Alabama is expected to sign a bill today that explicitly challenges the mandate.

Employees who do not want to get vaccinated can fill out a document in which they state why they do not want to be vaccinated, including medical and religious grounds. Businesses will not be able to terminate an employee for their decision unless they file an appeal with the Alabama Department of Labor and an administrative law judge decides that the person is eligible for the vaccine.

