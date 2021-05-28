To detonate explosives, police shut down an area near San Jose shooter Sam Cassidy’s home.

The FBI and local police are reportedly shutting off streets around Sam Cassidy’s home in San Jose, California, in order to destroy probable explosives discovered inside.

Since the 57-year-old conducted a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) on Wednesday, Cassidy’s home, located on the 1100 block of Angmar Court in San Jose, has been under scrutiny. Cassidy allegedly killed nine people before turning the pistol on himself, according to authorities.

According to KRON-TV, San Jose police are currently sealing down the area near Cassidy’s home in order to explode explosives. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the San Jose Fire Department are all looking into Cassidy’s residence.

San Jose police were contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

The 57-year-old shooter arrived at the VTA on Wednesday with two semi-automatic weapons and 11 high-capacity magazines in a duffel bag. Before dying of a self-inflicted pistol wound, Cassidy, who had worked for the VTA since at least 2012, fired 39 shots at the light rail yard site.

The medical examiner’s office in Santa Clara County initially identified eight victims on Wednesday. After being brought to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in severe condition, a ninth victim was pronounced dead later that day.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49 were the victims, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Cassidy’s house caught fire about the same time he started shooting people at the VTA. Cassidy allegedly used a timed device to start the fire, according to police.

Though the motivation for the shooting has yet to be determined, investigations have found that Cassidy had a history of emotional difficulties and antagonism toward his employment. Cassidy, according to investigators, revealed his contempt for the VTA when he was stopped by US customs agents in 2016 following a five-year trip to the Philippines.

Officers discovered a black memo book packed with comments about loathing the VTA, as well as books about terrorism and fear, according to CNN.

Cassidy’s former wife, This is a condensed version of the information.