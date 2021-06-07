To Demonstrate how hot it is in Arizona, a man cooks breakfast on the sidewalk.

Anyone who lives in the desert southwest knows how scorching summers can be, with temperatures often reaching triple digits.

The monsoon season in Arizona begins in mid-June and lasts through September. As a result, the Grand Canyon state is becoming increasingly hot.

With temperatures reaching 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and expected to reach 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit next week, one local decided to take advantage of the hot weather.

Phoenix resident Daniel Quintanilla illustrated how hot it is by cooking breakfast on the pavement.

Quintanilla uploaded a series of videos to TikTok while preparing a spread.