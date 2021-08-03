To deal with COVID patients’ influx, Louisiana doctors have canceled brain aneurysm surgeries.

A number of health professionals have revealed how the Delta strain of COVID-19 is having a hazardous and devastating impact in Louisiana, including how doctors are being compelled to cancel crucial surgeries to make room for patients infected with the virus.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the fourth wave of COVID infections, according to Michele Sutton, CEO of North Oaks Health System in Hammond, Louisiana, because there isn’t enough space for patients and hundreds of staff members have tested positive for the virus.

During a press conference on Monday, Sutton, along with numerous public health professionals and doctors, explained why they support Governor John Bel Edwards’ proposal to reinstate a statewide mask mandate.

According to Sutton, the hospital had to stop doing elective procedures so that they could convert their recovery room into a third Intensive Care Unit to meet the demand for COVID cases.

As a result, doctors are currently deciding which patients can or cannot undergo their operations as planned, according to Sutton. Sutton used the example of a man who was told, “We can’t treat your brain aneurysm tomorrow, like we had hoped,” since they didn’t have a critical care bed to place him in after surgery.

Unless they are exempt, all Louisiana residents above the age of five will be obliged to hide their faces while indoors in public locations until at least September 1 unless they are exempt.

As the Delta variety spreads across Louisiana and the rest of the country, the state is experiencing its worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of case growth rate, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.

“The first thing I did when I woke up this morning was check to see how many COVID-positive patients I have in our little community hospital. Sutton said, “We had 89.”

“I had 13 patients waiting for a room at the [Emergency Department], 10 of whom were COVID positive.”

In addition to the patients, Sutton said they have had to seek assistance from other hospitals because they presently have 62 employees who are unable to work because to COVID.

