To Compete With ‘Woke,’ ‘Politicized’ Programming, Trump Will Launch A Video Streaming Service.

Former President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the media, has announced his intention to enter the field of video streaming services, as well as web services and payment processing.

Trump has been teasing the introduction of a Trump-approved social media network for months, after being banned from all of his social media accounts in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol incident on January 6. He announced the launch of the Truth Social platform last week, and on Tuesday, he revealed his aspirations to expand beyond social media. According to Trump, the platform will be run by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), a business created to “fight the dominance” of big tech.

Trump claimed an on-demand video streaming service to fight with “woke and politicized ‘entertainment’ content provided by Big Tech and Big Media entities” is being developed, calling Truth Social “just the beginning” of the group’s plans. He also mentioned that the business sees chances in web services and financial processing to offer “cancel-proof” alternatives.

“I realized I might be the only person in America with the megaphone, the resources, the expertise, and the passion to make it all happen,” Trump said Tuesday in a statement.

The statement spent a lot of time talking about the censorship he’s been raging against for years. A small minority of “self-righteous scolds,” Trump said, were determining what others may “think, say, share, and do.” Doctors were banned from social media for “contradicting ‘health authorities,'” according to Trump, and scientists were chastised for supporting the theory that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the first cases were discovered. Before the 2020 presidential election, he also attacked social media for blocking reports on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“And as everyone knows, we’ve seen a sitting president of the United States effectively silenced by a small oligarchy of tech titans and’mainstream’ media corporations,” Trump said in the statement, before blaming “cancel-culture” and censorship for the bungled Afghan withdrawal, inflation, and immigration issues.

Trump’s Truth Social platform will go live in beta in November, with a full launch planned for early 2022. It has, however, already had to deal with a number of issues. This is a condensed version of the information.