To combat the Delta Variant, Philadelphia health officials are calling for masks to be used in public places.

Philadelphia health authorities are urging the city to reinstate mask requirements in public settings to help combat the Delta variant’s rapid spread.

Despite the fact that approximately 61 percent of Philadelphia residents are completely vaccinated and more than 73 percent have received at least one shot, the majority of youngsters remain unvaccinated.

Health experts in the city are concerned that more youngsters are being affected by the current increase of the Delta form, which has been proved to be more transmissible, and have requested that masks be reinstated in order to safeguard the city’s younger populations.

On Thursday, Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole remarked, “We are observing a small but concerning increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among children in Philadelphia.” “It is past time for all of us to do all we can to protect the children of our community. That means getting fully vaccinated if you haven’t already, and we’ll all be wearing masks in public again.”

“Vaccination is not yet available for children under the age of 12. Bettigole said, “They need you to step up.” “If you still have questions, contact your doctor or a member of our health department’s staff for assistance. And then finish it.”

The city’s mask ban expired on June 11th.

