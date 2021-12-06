To combat money laundering, the Treasury Department wants to regulate all-cash real estate transactions.

To combat money laundering in the housing industry, the Treasury Department announced new regulation requirements for all-cash real estate transactions on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, people and shell corporations have used the US real estate industry to launder filthy money.

Only 12 cities in the United States mandate title insurance companies to reveal the identities of those who buy residential real estate worth $300,000 or more using shell companies.

The Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on a potential real estate market regulation that would address present market flaws.

Being more open in real estate acquisitions could “strengthen US national security and assist defend the integrity of the US financial system,” according to Himamauli Das, interim director of the Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

“Increasing openness in the real estate sector will limit the potential of corrupt politicians and criminals to launder their ill-gotten wealth through the United States real estate market,” he continued.

According to Investopedia, the Pandora Papers were a release of more than 12 million leaked documents that revealed the hidden and sometimes unethical or corrupt dealings of the global wealthy and elite. The documents revealed how corrupt government officials and world leaders have been linked to using shell companies to buy real estate in the United States and around the world.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The real estate market in the United States has long been seen as a safe haven for illegal money to be laundered.

The use of shell companies by current and former international leaders, as well as people close to them, to purchase real estate and other assets in the United States and worldwide was recently highlighted by the publishing of the Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

According to the consortium’s discovery of leaked records, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and other important figures have utilized shell companies to buy homes, exclusive beachfront property, yachts, and other assets for the previous quarter-century.

Tax evasion may be legal, but it has prompted a slew of measures to improve tax transparency and strengthen the fight against it.

