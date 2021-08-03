To avoid prejudice, three former Minneapolis cops have requested a separate trial from Derek Chauvin.

According to the Associated Press, three former Minneapolis cops charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights requested that their trials be held separately from Derek Chauvin’s, who has already been convicted, to avoid prejudice.

Attorneys representing J. Kueng and Tou Thao filed court documents claiming that if their clients went to trial alongside Chauvin, they would be unfairly disadvantaged. At the request of his co-defendants, Thomas Lane’s attorney filed a petition to join.

The evidence against Chauvin, according to Tom Plunkett, Kueng’s attorney, might be used to perplex the jury and deny his client’s right to a fair trial. He stated, “The jurors will not be able to follow the Court’s directions and compartmentalize the information as it relates to Mr. Kueng.”

In May, a federal grand jury accused Chauvin, Kueng, Thao, and Lane, charging that while operating under government power, they violated Floyd’s rights when he was held face-down, handcuffed, and not resisting.

The four officers were also tried in state court, but due to capacity constraints during the COVID-19 epidemic, Chauvin’s trial was subsequently split from the others. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in jail after being convicted of murder and manslaughter. The other three former policemen will stand trial in state court in March on charges of aiding and abetting.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, 46, said he couldn’t breathe when Chauvin forced him to the ground. Floyd was restrained by Kueng and Lane, who knelt on Floyd’s back and grasped Floyd’s knees. During the 9 1/2-minute detention, Thao pushed back bystanders and prevented them from intervening, which was captured on bystander video and sparked worldwide protests and calls for policing reform.

Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer was allegedly violated by Chauvin, according to the federal indictment. By failing to intervene to stop Chauvin while he knelt on Floyd’s neck, Thao and Kueng are accused of infringing on Floyd’s right to be free from arbitrary seizures. The failure to provide Floyd with medical attention has been charged against all four policemen.

On Tuesday, the requests to split the cases were filed alongside several other customary requests.

Thao’s lawyer, Bob Paule, said he wanted his client’s trial as well. This is a condensed version of the information.