To avoid hitting the debt ceiling, the US Treasury will auction off notes and bonds.

The US Treasury Department stated on Wednesday that it will auction off three- and ten-year notes, as well as a 30-year bond, to generate $126 billion and protect the US from exceeding its debt ceiling.

After a two-year suspension, the government’s debt ceiling was reinstated on August 1 at $28.4 trillion.

The Treasury is using “exceptional steps” to free up greater borrowing capacity while staying inside the debt ceiling and avoiding default.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Brian Smith, Treasury deputy assistant secretary for federal finance, said, “The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due to a variety of factors… exacerbated by the heightened uncertainty in payments and receipts related to the economic impact of the pandemic.”

The Treasury is expecting that the auctions, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, will raise enough money to meet debt-servicing obligations on $58.6 billion in maturing Treasury notes and bonds, as well as $67.4 billion in new cash to keep the government running.

The Treasury is taking emergency actions that include bookkeeping techniques to disinvest various government employee pension funds. When the impasse over approving a greater debt ceiling is broken, the monies are returned, together with any interest that has accrued in the various accounts.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to raise or suspend the borrowing limit as soon as possible to avoid the government defaulting on its debt, which she described as “catastrophic.”

In July, the Congressional Budget Office predicted that Treasury’s maneuvering room would be depleted by October or November. The need to raise the debt ceiling will almost certainly become entangled in the struggle between Democrats and Republicans over the passage of forthcoming infrastructure packages.

On July 21, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he doubted any Republican would vote to raise the debt ceiling.