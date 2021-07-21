To avoid a squirrel on the road, a teen crashes into Abraham Lincoln’s historical family home.

A automobile collision in which a young woman sped on the road to avoid hitting a stray animal has reportedly destroyed a historical family house of Abraham Lincoln dating from the 17th century.

The unidentified 19-year-old driver plowed into the monument on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Hingham Police Department in Massachusetts.

“Officers responded to 182 North St. at 6:35 a.m. on July 15, 2021 for various reports of a car driving into a house,” police said. “The motorist claimed she swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road, driving off the right side of the road, across the sidewalk, and into the front of the house.”

First responders at the scene discovered the motorist “seated on the sidewalk” with roughly half of her 2014 Audi Q7 lodged in the living room, according to WNWO.

It was built around 1650, a year after Lincoln’s great-grandfather purportedly settled in Massachusetts, and is known to the Library of Congress as the Samuel Lincoln Cottage. The house acquired a historical classification in 1930, according to the Migrations Memorial Project, after seven generations of Lincoln descendants lived there.

According to the University of Illinois Library, Samuel was one of the first English immigrants in the Hingham area. Like Abraham, many of his descendants went on to have successful political careers.

His ancestors include Enoch Lincoln, the governor of Maine from 1827 to 1829, Levi Lincoln Sr., a former member of the House of Representatives and the Senate before becoming Thomas Jefferson’s fourth attorney general, and Levi Lincoln Jr., the governor of Massachusetts from 1825 to 1834, according to WNWO.

The mishap was reported to police after a 9-year-old neighbor heard the smash.

Will Keefer told WHDH, “I heard a big boom.” “I peered out the window and saw a car trapped in the middle of the home…. I persuaded my parents to dial 911. It was a little insane.”

The Samuel Lincoln Cottage is being utilized as a dwelling, despite its historical significance. According to reports, the existing homeowners have plans. This is a condensed version of the information.