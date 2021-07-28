To avoid a runaway vehicle, a Frontier Airlines plane pulls up within “seconds of landing.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a Frontier Airlines flight from Florida to Ohio had to abort its first landing after a car was observed too close to the runway.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Tony Molinaro, who talked to Cleveland.com, the pilot of the plane attempting to land the flight from Orlando, Florida, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Ohio used a prearranged technique known as a “go-around.”

A pilot does the move when attempting to break off a landing after already begun their approach down the runway, according to Molinaro.

“A go-around maneuver is performed while maintaining a safe space between the plane and the vehicle,” he stated in the statement.

“The occurrence may appear to an airline passenger to be an emergency maneuver, but the controller and pilot are in command of the situation and are acting before any potentially dangerous issue arises.”

The pilot launched the move, according to Molinaro, after spotting a “vehicle was making its way past a runway slower than planned” and was “too close to the runway area.”

Despite the report, a Cleveland Hopkins spokesman told the outlet that they “checked with Airport Operations and the Air Traffic Control Tower that there was no issue nor a potential incursion.”

When the plane pulled out of its descent on Tuesday, Jan Herold, a passenger on the flight from Florida, told Cleveland.com that the plane was “within a few seconds of landing,” adding that she could “see the runway.”

According to FlightAware data, the plane reached an elevation of 1,175 feet on its initial fall at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday before quickly climbing back up to 1,900 feet.

After returning to a height of 3,950 feet, the plane descended and landed safely at Cleveland International Airport at 2:07 p.m.

The passengers on the plane were calm during the move, according to Herold, who also stated that “the pilots did a pretty wonderful job landing when we did land.”

“At the very least, they were proactive in informing us of what was going on, since everyone was asking themselves, ‘Are we on the wrong runway, what’s going on?’

“You’ve seen them. This is a condensed version of the information.