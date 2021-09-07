To avoid a government shutdown, the Biden administration is urging Congress to pass a stop-gap spending plan.

The Biden administration plans to spend the coming days lobbying members of Congress to fast-track a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, while also providing additional funding for disaster recovery efforts and the relocating of thousands of Afghans following the Taliban’s takeover.

According to administration officials, the stopgap plan will give Congress more time to reach an agreement on a broader $3.5 trillion package that includes new social programs such as universal pre-kindergarten, increased Medicaid benefits, paid parental leave, and climate change measures.

“With the fiscal year’s end rapidly approaching, it’s clear that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to give the annual appropriations process more time to play out,” one official said, adding that the White House plans to send guidance to House and Senate leaders by the end of the day.

The government hasn’t said how long the temporary budget would last, but it has identified more than $20 billion in funding as needed to address help for multiple natural catastrophes in the previous year, as well as to assist in the resettlement of Afghan allies who fled the country for safety.

The official stated, “The President has been clear: states and communities devastated by Hurricane Ida and other extreme weather events and natural disasters have the full assistance of the federal government.” “We’ll also be pleading with Congress to use the short-term CR to fulfill our obligations to Afghan allies and partners. The US government has undertaken an enormous military, diplomatic, security, and humanitarian endeavor in Afghanistan to relocate Afghans who have cooperated with us for more than two decades.”

Another administration official said the funds allocated to respond to the end of the nearly two-decade-long war in Afghanistan will go toward overseas operations, as well as plans for up to 65,000 Afghan allies and partners to arrive in the United States by the end of September and up to 30,000 more in the coming year.

In recent years, Congress has repeatedly used stop-gap spending legislation to avoid the federal government shutting down when the new fiscal year begins. This is a condensed version of the information.