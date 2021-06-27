Tinessa Hogan, the mother of two girls discovered dead in a Florida canal, has been identified as a person of interest.

On Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street in Lauderhill, where they discovered Destiny Hogan’s death just after midday.

Daysha, her 7-year-old sister, was retrieved from the river eight hours later after police responded to another 911 call.

Tinessa Hogan, their mother, has not been detained or questioned in connection with their murders, according to Lt. Mike Bigwood, who spoke at a news conference on Wednesday.

He did say, though, that the woman is a person of interest.

Tinessa Hogan was last seen with her girls at 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Bigwood.

According to CBS Miami, a neighbor observed the woman acting oddly at the time.

“She was swimming in the sea, holding a bible, and she told me to come here. ‘Why?’ I asked. Lawana Johnson told the channel, “She stated she wanted to baptize me.”

Another neighbor, Kenyani, who lives across the canal from the Hogans and lives with his mother, said his mother saw it as well.

Kenyani said his mother informed him the next morning that there was a body floating in the canal. He described the experience as “horrifying and frightening.”

Bigwood stated at the news conference on Wednesday that police had gotten similar reports of Tinessa Hogan being in the canal and offering to baptize individuals in the area.

He also urged anyone with information about the Hogans to contact the authorities. According to him, the children’s father is estranged from the family, according to relatives.

“At this time, we’re looking into all possibilities. Since yesterday, detectives have been working nonstop,” he said.

“I think any knowledge of the family, the family dynamic, activities that the family engaged in together, just general information about who they were and what their day to day life was like would be extremely helpful.”

Bigwood said autopsies on the sisters were completed on Wednesday afternoon.

Bigwood said autopsies on the sisters were completed on Wednesday afternoon.

However, he said an official ruling on cause and manner of death has not been released by.