Tina Knowles and Stacey Abrams will perform at the George Floyd Memorial Concert on Sunday.

Stacey Abrams, a vocal campaigner for voting rights, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of artist Beyoncé Knowles, are set to perform at the George Floyd Memorial Concert in Houston on Sunday evening.

Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer a year ago on May 25, will be honored at the concert. The event will take place at The Fountain of Praise, a city church with a congregation of 21,000 people, from 6 to 8 p.m. local time.

Floyd’s family members, as well as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, will attend, in addition to Abrams and Knowles-Lawson. Rhonda Ross, daughter of artist Diana Ross; racial justice activist Tamika Mallory; actresses and gospel singers Tamela Mann and Kierra Sheard, as well as southern hip-hop star Trae Tha Truth are among the other celebrities and special guests.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is helping to organize the event. Floyd’s family members founded the Foundation as a racial justice non-profit organization after his death.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Attendees are required to dress in all white. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, attendance will be limited. The event will be live-streamed on The Fountain of Praise’s website for anyone who cannot attend in person.

Isaac Carree, Nakitta Clegg-Foxx, John P. Kee, Joshua Rodgers, and The Phillip Hall Singers are among the pastors and gospel singers who will perform at the performance. Other musical guests include Stokley Williams, Se7en, JaiCei, Gene Moore, Kyle Turner, and The George Floyd Ensemble, among others.

Floyd’s assassination reignited global outrage over systematic racism and police violence. Activists marked the one-year anniversary of the shooting with protests, mourning vigils, and calls for nationwide police reform.

“Remain alert. “Don’t just open your eyes, stretch, yawn, and assume it’s over,” Terrence Floyd, Floyd’s brother, warned during a racial justice rally in Brooklyn, New York, last Sunday.

Terrence Floyd called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Tuesday. Chokeholds, like the one that killed Floyd, would be prohibited under the act, as would no-knock warrants in some circumstances. Among other things, it would limit qualified immunity for law enforcement officers and establish a nationwide police misconduct registry.

