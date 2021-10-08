Timothy Simpkins’ family, who is a suspect in the Timberview School shooting, has asked for forgiveness.

The family of an 18-year-old Texas high school student accused of opening fire during a brawl has appealed for forgiveness, claiming that the boy made a wrong decision but was defending himself.

The Arlington Police Department says Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident hours after the shooting at Timberview High School on Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held on $75,000 bail at the Arlington jail.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference that police were summoned to the school on Wednesday morning after allegations of a shooting following a quarrel.

According to him, three persons were hurt and sent to the hospital. According to Fox4, a pregnant instructor was also injured in the accident but was treated on the spot.

Kolbye stated, “This is not a random act of violence.” “This isn’t an attack on our school,” says the narrator. A spokesman for the Simpkins family, Carol Harrison Lafayette, told reporters that the teen was bullied at school and that she hopes a police probe will disclose more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He was terrified. He was terrified. There’s a video floating around on social media that shows him being assaulted “she stated “It wasn’t just one individual who would come after him and torment him, taking his money and bothering him because he had more than others.” Lafayette went on to say that the family was not trying to explain the teen’s decision to bring a pistol to school. “We are not justifying the decision he made to take the gun. That wasn’t the case “she stated “He was, nonetheless, attempting to defend himself. As a result, we hope the police department conducts a thorough investigation.” She also stated that independent investigations will be conducted.

Lafayette, when asked whether the family had a message for the victims, said: “We need to acknowledge that bullying is real, and it affects us all… and I apologize. As a family, we ask for forgiveness for any form of wrongdoing.” Timberview High School is located in Arlington, yet it is part of the Mansfield school district.

There would be no school, according to the Mansfield Independent School District. This is a condensed version of the information.