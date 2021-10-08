Timothy George Simpkins, the suspect in the Timberview School shooting, was a bully, according to the victim’s family.

Despite the fact that the family of a suspected school shooter in Texas indicated he had been bullied in the past, a clear motive for the crime has yet to be discovered.

According to the Dallas Morning News, several family members of Timothy George Simpkins, 18, have spoken out in the aftermath of a shooting at Timberview High School, which is part of the Mansfield Independent School District in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Four individuals were hurt in the incident, one of whom is said to be in critical condition.

Cint Wheat, Simpkins’ cousin, wrote on Facebook this afternoon about his cousin, claiming that Simpkins has dealt with bullying.

“My little cousin was bullied at the end of the day. I’m not sure how I feel about this; he’s not a horrible child “he penned

Simpkins had also been robbed before to the shooting, according to Carol Harrison Lafayette, who identified herself as a family member.

In a statement, she stated, “He was robbed.” “It was captured on film. It didn’t simply happen once; it happened twice. He was terrified, frightened.” To the Dallas Morning News, another woman identified herself as Simpkins’ mother, but declined to elaborate.

The incident is said to have started in a second-floor high school classroom, where a brawl broke out and led to guns being fired. Simpkins turned himself in to the police later that afternoon after the suspect escaped the school. He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, with bail set at $75,000, according to Arlington Police. A SWAT team executed a search warrant on Simpkins’ grandmother’s residence after he surrendered himself in.

In the hours following the shooting, a video circulating on social media appeared to show Simpkins in the center of a brawl at the school, but Arlington Police have not been able to authenticate his identification on the video.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.