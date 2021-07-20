‘Time is running out,’ says John Kerry, who calls for a stronger international response to the climate crisis.

On Tuesday, John Kerry said that “time is running out” to solve climate change and that all major economies should vow more aggressive carbon reductions.

In a lecture at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, Kerry, the former secretary of state and currently President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate, argued that a stronger global response is needed to fully tackle the crisis.

“My friends, the climate problem is the litmus test of our age. While some may still feel it is happening in slow motion, this is not the case. “This test is now as serious and life-threatening as any other,” Kerry said.

“The clock is ticking. This is neither a euphemism nor an exaggeration. “The clock is ticking,” he added.

Kerry stated that the upcoming UN climate summit, COP26, will be a “pivotal time for the world to come together and master the climate crisis.” The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held in Glasgow in November.

Kerry’s remarks come in the midst of deadly floods in Germany and Belgium, scorching heat waves in the United States, and wildfires raging throughout Siberia and Russia.

As the death toll from the flooding in western Europe approaches 200, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the picture as “terrifying.” Floodwater from swollen rivers produced by record rains washed away bridges, buildings, and parts of villages.

Kerry said on Tuesday that world leaders must “treat climate change as the problem it has evolved into, and mount a response similar to wartime mobilization, a massive chance to rebuild our economies in the aftermath of a historic pandemic.”

Kerry stated that the Earth’s temperature will continue to rise even if countries keep their obligations from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. He did add, though, that remaining within 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, as set out in the pact, was still doable.

Kerry stated, “But only if every major economy agrees to considerable absolute carbon reductions by 2030.” “That is the only way to put the world on a plausible path to net-zero energy by the middle of the century.”

Biden vowed earlier this year to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by at least half by 2030. His goal was more than double the previous pledge made by the country under the Paris Agreement.

Kerry emphasized the failure of adults to properly address climate change during his speech on Tuesday.