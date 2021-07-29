Tim Ryan’s Speech Against Kevin McCarthy Has Been Viewed 1 Million Times

Tim Ryan’s fiery speech criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s statements on face masks has been viewed over 1 million times, and the Ohio congressman has received widespread appreciation for his words on social media.

Ryan used his allotted time during a speech on Wednesday to attack Republican legislators for criticizing Capitol physician Brian Monahan after he stated that face masks would be necessary in the House again due to the spread of the contagious Delta strain of COVID-19.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that even vaccinated people should wear masks in high-risk areas, Monahan confirmed that legislators will have to wear masks in the House side of the Capitol in a memo on Tuesday.

Ryan noted that some House members may be traveling to the Capitol from places that have been severely impacted by the Delta variety, and that while he “may not be from a hot spot,” others may be.

“Look, when we come to a chamber with 435 people, the attending physician of the United States Capitol, the top doctor for Congress, wants us to put on masks,” the Ohio lawmaker continued.

“These things irritate me. Absolutely. Having to put this back on was a nightmare. And we’re doing it because our top doctor has urged us to.”

Ryan then went after McCarthy, a California congressman who had earlier in the day said that the mask mandate should not apply to the House because nearly all of its members had been fully vaccinated.

“Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” McCarthy added on Twitter.

In response to McCarthy’s statements in his House speech on Wednesday, Ryan claimed they were “immature” and “below” a leader of Congress.

McCarthy, the Minority Leader, delivered a low-rent and juvenile speech today, chastising us for wearing masks to protect our loved ones. You can count on him to take the easy way out.

